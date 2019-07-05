Why The Mayor From Stranger Things 3 Is So Dang Familiar

Warning: Stranger Things 3 spoilers are ahead.
Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, it loves paying homage to the 1980s, and it includes a few iconic 1980s actors. For season 3, Princess Bride star Cary Elwes plays Hawkins' mayor, the shady and troublesome politician who’s got a cigar in his mouth and a handful of secrets up his sleeve.
If you grew up in the late 1980s or early 1990s, you probably had a small (or major) crush on Elwes for the last three decades. In 1987 he starred as Westley in The Princess Bride and still makes people swoon to this day with his simple, “as you wish” comment. He also played Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights starred opposite Jim Carrey in Liar Liar, and fought off Jigsaw in Saw.
You’ve more than likely come across the actor a few times over the years, and is it okay to say that even today he’s still got his boyishly good looks? It’s also hard not to note that with his slicked-back hair and suspenders he’s such a contrast to Hopper (David Harbour).
“Here’s a mayor who only cares about his constituents’ votes,” Elwes told The Ringer. “He doesn’t care at all about the community. And then you have the chief, who cares almost too much.” In the same interview, the actor also noted that Stranger Things was the first series he ever binged, and “canceled all appointments” when he watched it so he wouldn’t need to step away.
This is the first time we’ve seen the mayor of Hawkins, and you’d think he’d be a little warier and cautious of things happening in his town — especially with all the disappearances, deaths, and monsters lurking around the corner. But, he’s not. He’s way more concerned with putting money in his pocket and keeping the Russians who are living in Hawkins happy.
Yes! Because Mayor Kline is the reasons the Russians have invaded Hawkins and have started building underground facilities! The town is pretty upset with Kline allowing the construction of the Starcourt Mall (since that means their mom and pop shops are going out of business) which is actually a front to hide what the Russians are doing (which is... trying to reopen the Upside Down). The Russians have also bought up a few farmhouses in Hawkins to house some of their insane equipment, which Hopper and Joyce are able to figure out, after Hopper beats up Kline, that is.
Aside from working with the Russians, Mayor Kline doesn’t have too much to do during the season. But, he does throw a great Fun Fair for everyone celebrating the Fourth of July, which is how he goes out with a bang. By the end of the season, he’s been taken into custody by some U.S. Marshalls, more than likely to answer questions about the fire (or “fire”) at Starcourt that ends the season. And even though he might be behind bars, that doesn’t mean he won’t appear in any future episodes or seasons of Stranger Things.
