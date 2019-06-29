These Are The UK's Most Instagrammed Beach Towns

With so many of us wanting to start travelling responsibly, the idea of resisting those oh-so-tempting cheap flights and taking a holiday in the UK has never been more appealing – especially when the weather is as glorious as this weekend's/
So it's the perfect time to check out new research which reveals the most Instagrammed beach towns and cities in the UK. Led by hipster favourite Brighton, Plymouth and Bournemouth, six of the top ten lie on England's south coast – though three beach resorts in the north also make the list, as does Swansea in Wales.
Holiday rental website HomeToGo compiled the rankings by first listing the 100 most searched-for beach towns in the UK between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2019, then seeing which of these towns inspired the most Instagram hashtags as of 17 June 2019.
With a massive 5.9 million hashtags, Brighton was the clear winner. But check out every town or city in the top 10 in this slideshow – complete with the number of hashtags they inspired and their peak temperature on Sunday, 30 June according to BBC Weather.