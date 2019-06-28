Yesterday, photos surfaced of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas greeting guests to their official wedding venue and it's a lot fancier than the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
The couple arrived at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France on Thursday. Some fans might recognise the gorgeous 18th-century mansion because Turner and Jonas aren't the only celebs who have stayed there. On the current season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards coordinated a trip to the South of France with her castmates, and the women stayed inside the same walls. You may recall Erika Girardi remarking, "I've never felt so rich in all my life," as the women pulled up to the Provence palace.
There weren't enough housewives to fill up all of Château de Tourreau's nine bedrooms on that trip. However, based on the crowd of family and friends who showed up at the home today, it seems it will get plenty of use during Sophie and Joe's wedding weekend. With the spot's swimming pool, indoor squash court and fitness room, a tennis, basketball, and volleyball court, and access to wine tastings and tours, guests might have even more fun than they did at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities — not that it's a competition.
We don't know for sure where on the château's 20-acres the celebrity couple will officially tie the knot, but there does happen to be a chapel on the grounds that was built way back in 1612. That could be the perfect spot for Sophie to channel Sansa vibes in a glorious gown. If they're looking for a less traditional ceremony, however, they could say "I do" in the château's orchard or in its English garden complete with a fountain at the centre.
Though Château de Tourreau has been occupied by many a TV and pop star, it's actually available for anyone to rent. In fact, it's listed on Airbnb for £3,763 a night. That's a lot, but since the property sleeps 15 guests, it's not totally out of the question for those of us looking to do a big group getaway this summer.
