Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Miley Cyrus & Everyone Had To Know This Was Coming

Nicki Minaj may not be spending Queen Radio honouring queens like Harriet Tubman anymore, but she is definitely still engaged with all things involved with being a queen.
Especially when a certain court jester has perhaps forgotten her place.
The Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus feud continues on Queen Radio episode 13, Minaj’s Beats 1 show. After Cyrus made a rather mild comment about Minaj on her new EP, She Is Coming, Minaj issued a fiery response, referring to Cyrus as a “Perdue chicken” and alleging that Cyrus displayed some questionable behaviour in the studio with producer Mike WiLL Made-It.
“Perdue chickens can never talk shit about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s dick in the studio. Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you bitches wanna be Nicki,” Minaj said to her Queen Radio audience.
The article in question refers to a 2015 New York Times interview where Cyrus offered her opinion of a string of Minaj’s tweets criticising the VMAs for its overrepresentation of white female artists.
“You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my VMA,’” said Cyrus.
From there, the feud continued at the MTV VMAs that year when Minaj issued the infamous “What’s good?” challenge to Cyrus, who was hosting the awards show and pretty much did what we would all do if challenged by Minaj — try to brush it off and move on while issuing an apology ASAP.
Ironically, the comment that Cyrus made on her EP was, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Since those two have been in their own feud for the past two years, it makes sense that Minaj would be offended at the comparison and implication that Cardi B is better.
Nevertheless, Minaj is moving along just fine with her life, as a queen simply does — she revealed in the Queen Radio episode that she’s getting married to her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.
“We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime,” she explained.
Minaj also recently released a new song, “Megatron,” suggesting the queen will never let anything stop her.
