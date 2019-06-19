Thank Netflix's Beats For Introducing You To These Incredible Songs & Artists

If you're looking for some new, beat-heavy tracks to add to your summer listening, look no further than the soundtrack from Netflix's new movie, Beats.
The film centres around August Monroe – played by newcomer and South Side native, Khalil Everage – a young, hip-hop prodigy growing up on the South Side of Chicago. As he struggles to cope with crippling anxiety, he finds an unlikely mentor, played by Blackish's Anthony Anderson, to help him navigate his creative potential and future in the music business.
Just like the film tracks the rise of an up-and-coming artist, the Beats soundtrack is full of artists who haven't had major radio play or features on streaming platforms yet. In fact, quite a few of them are difficult to find online at all. So, if one of these artist's music resonates with you, just know that you're going to be among the fans who "knew them when."
The soundtrack also features two original songs scored for the film. "Niyah's Song (Whole Lotta Love)" by Tobi Lou and Dreezy and "Kari's Song (Long Way Home)" feat. Tati by Happy Birthday Calvin, the latter of which will be released after the film.
Beats is available on Netflix from 19th June