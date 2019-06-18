In the past three years alone, Zendaya has rocked a blonde mullet, an Afro, an unforgettable red bob, a '70s shag, Diana Ross-worthy curls, and a sci-fi bob, and made it all look easy. That brings us to one big question: Is there a look she can't pull off? The actress' latest hair switch-up confirms that the answer is a hard no.
At a photo call in London today promoting her new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya showed up with her hair blown out straight and dyed a bold crimson red. Some fans speculated that the colour change wasn't just Zendaya trying auburn on for size, but a hint that she'd be playing Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid reboot.
Advertisement
While she does look great with Ariel-worthy red hair, Zendaya was quick to confirm that it had nothing to do with any anticipated life under the sea: She took to Twitter to inform fans that the colour was actually a nod to Mary Jane Watson, the Spider-Man character known for her bright red hair.
Unlike many of her other hair transformations, Zendaya actually didn't use a wig for this one, and confirmed to fans that it's the result of a dye. "I dyed it," she wrote. "Semi-permanent."
And those Little Mermaid rumours? Zendaya put the kibosh on those for good, tweeting out, "Although flattering this is and always has been a rumour."
So, while we love this vibrant shade of red on her, don't expect the colour to stick around for long; knowing Zendaya, she'll have a whole new look by next week. We've reached out to her go-to hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, for details, and will update this post when we hear back.
Advertisement