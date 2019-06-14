Thanks to roles like Samantha White in Dear White People, Detroit in Sorry to Bother You, and Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson is well on her way to becoming a household name. While the bulk of Thompson's fame comes from her presence onscreen, her IRL self is just as noteworthy. Our latest proof? The Men in Black: International press tour.
Yes, Thompson is currently traveling all over the world to convince fans that buying a $17 ticket to see a MIB reboot is worth it — and she's taking big beauty risks that are paying off, too. Between channeling Prince with curly updos and experimenting with unique graphic eyeliner shapes, Thompson is redefining what red-carpet beauty looks like — and we're here for every minute of it.
Ahead, the best beauty looks from Thompson's Men in Black press tour.