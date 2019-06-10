In an interview with Net-A-Porter last year, actress Tessa Thompson talked about wanting more fashion campaigns, and from the looks of it, she is well on her way to becoming an international fashion icon.
While promoting her new movie Men In Black: International, Thompson has been sporting some lewks, most notably on her final stop on the tour in China. She wore one of her favourite designers, as she referred to them in her Instagram caption, Vaquera. From their Fall/Winter 2019 collection, she wore one of their Chaotic Evil looks.
The entire ensemble consisted of a pair of black, exaggerated paper bag-style pants, which were paired with a cropped floral top and white shawl. The look on the runway was paired with long gloves that Thompson ditched, making the look her own — including accessorising it with one of the MIB weapons.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Thank You Beijing for the warm reception! 🌹✌🏾My first time to China! A lovely last stop on this tour for @mib_international— grateful to travel with my friends. @chrishemsworth + I are a drum duo now. Try n stop us. Aye, my fav @vaquera.nyc happened to me + @lacyredway braided me up in just 2 hours !
The look gained the attention of fellow fashion-forward actresses January Jones and Rowan Blanchard, who both commented on Thompson’s post. Blanchard tagged the designer with fire emojis, suggesting she too is a fan of the brand. Thompson rocked Vaquera at an event earlier this year as well, cementing her brand loyalty.
As Vogue points out, Thompson’s beauty looks have also been on point during the MIB tour. From a slicked-back bob one day to waist-length box-braids another, her style, just like her career, is evolving right before our eyes.
Advertisement