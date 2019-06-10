View this post on Instagram

Thank You Beijing for the warm reception! 🌹✌🏾My first time to China! A lovely last stop on this tour for @mib_international— grateful to travel with my friends. @chrishemsworth + I are a drum duo now. Try n stop us. Aye, my fav @vaquera.nyc happened to me + @lacyredway braided me up in just 2 hours !