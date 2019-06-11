How Daughter & Woman Are Connected In Netflix's I Am Mother

While I Am Mother leaves the ending of the story a bit vague, upon closer examination the theory that Woman was actually one of Mother’s first experiments becomes clear. As we learn during the movie, it was actually Mother who ended the world, because she's not just one robot, but rather one A.I. consciousness streamed into every single droid on the surface that decided kill off all humans and start over. The A.I. spent the next few years hunting down all other humans to finish the job and Mother has been trying to create and raise the perfect human who would restart humanity in the most worthy way. Daughter was actually the third experiment, and the human bones in the incinerator that Daughter found was the second experiment. It later becomes clear that Woman was the first, but why was she out in the world instead of in the bunker?