What These Sisters Want You To Know About Hereditary Brain Tumors

A glioblastoma diagnosis can affect a person's sense of self, says David Arons , chief executive officer of the National Brain Tumour Society. "It changes people’s lives — it can create degenerative brain disease — and so it's really a disease that we all need to fight," he says. Unfortunately, there aren't preventative measures or anything in the realm of early detection that people can do proactively to take steps to prevent a brain tumour from occurring, he says. But if you are someone who has family members who have had brain tumous, then it's a good idea to stay informed about new research and advancements. (The National Brain Tumour Society also has helpful resources and support groups for people who are living with brain tumours.) Currently, the Gliogene study is seeking families who are facing hereditary glioma to participate in the study. "It's only through research that we can provide quality information," Dr. Bondy adds.