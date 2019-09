How This 28-Year-Old Discovered Her Brain Tumor

For most of us, a headache is a painful and annoying — but ultimately harmless — experience. But for retired U.S. soccer star Lauren Holiday, her lingering headache was a sign of something more serious, The Times-Picayune reported Sunday. The cause of her pain turned out to be a benign (non-cancerous) brain tumor.Luckily, doctors say her tumor is operable. But the 28-year-old is also eight months pregnant . So she'll wait to have surgery until after giving birth.Although headaches can be a symptom of brain tumors, these aren't the same kind of headaches that most of us get from being dehydrated, stressed, or over-caffeinated. Those tend to come and go in predictable patterns Instead, a headache due to a tumor sticks around — and it'll feel different. It's "usually a new headache that you’ve never had before," Robert Martuza, MD, at Massachusetts General Hospital told Self . "It’s more of a dull ache." The headache may also come with more severe symptoms , such as seizures, vomiting, or a loss of hearing or vision.However, it's important to note that brain tumors are (thankfully) quite rare . But if any of your headaches have you worried, it's worth getting checked out by a doctor. Even if they're not due to a brain tumor, the doc may be able to help you manage them better — so you can get on with the rest of your life.