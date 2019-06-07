From her album releases to her fashion line drops and even to her hair colour, there's simply no predicting Beyoncé's next move. Just weeks after the star shocked fans by ditching her signature honey-blonde hair in favour of a much darker new look, Beyoncé has gone back to blonde — sort of.
While attending the now-infamous Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, Beyoncé showed off a soft brown hair colour with the addition of face-framing blonde highlights, a big departure from the almost-black shade she previously debuted. Because she gives the people what they want, she also showed off the new look with a whole photoshoot on Instagram, as is her way.
Advertisement
And while fans loved that darker moment, they let it be known on Twitter that they're not mad at this look, either.
As for the styling of this new hair, which involved loose curls all the way down to her waist? That was all Nakia Collins, one of Bey's go-to stylists, who frequently works alongside Bey's other go-to hair master, Neal Farinah. As for the colour, Rita Hazan, Beyoncé's usual colourist, tells us she actually wasn't responsible.
However, she only had good things to say about the new look. "Face-framing is adding light pieces around your hairline and by doing so, you immediately brighten your face and add character," Hazan tells Refinery29. "If you have dark hair, it’s a great way to add some blondish colour to your hair without destroying your texture. Beyoncé loves a face frame. The moment you see her, it’s like boom — beauty and power. "
With so many exciting projects ahead of her, including an Adidas collaboration and the release of The Lion King, we suspect we'll be seeing a lot of this hair this summer. We also suspect plenty of people will be bringing this picture to their stylist, stat.
Advertisement