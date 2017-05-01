Jay Z Had A Moment With Beyoncé's Pregnant Belly At A Basketball Game

Any Beyoncé pregnancy update is a good update, but this one is particularly heartwarming. While attending Sunday's Clippers game in Los Angeles, Beyonce and husband of nine years, Jay Z, got cozy in the stands — but in this instance, Beyoncé wasn't the only apple of the rapper's eye. Instead, all attention was on the twins-to-be, with Jay Z rubbing Beyoncé's heavily pregnant belly in anticipation of the singer's approaching due date.
Beyoncé announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in February, dropping the bomb that there was not just one, but two new Carter babies on their way into the world.
"We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned the photo of herself holding her belly surrounded by flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
Beyoncé hasn't officially confirmed how far along she is in her pregnancy, but it's enough that she had to cancel her Coachella performance to stay safe out of the heat and other intense activity that could harm the babies.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the singer's official statement read. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
Given the size of her belly and the timing of her announcement, Good Morning America guessed that the singer is due sometime in June or July. That could mean one month until Blue Ivy is joined by two newborn siblings — and if you think family pregnancy photos are adorable, just wait until the family can actually hold the new additions in their arms.
