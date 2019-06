Ja Rule Still Says Fyre Fest Was An “Amazing Idea”

If Fyre Fest could still be considered a "good idea," then I've never had a bad idea in my life. In the past year, not one but two documentaries have come out to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what went wrong during the disaster that was 2017's Fyre Festival , and it included big egos, poor planning, and some questionable demands regarding water bottles. While co-founder Billy McFarland wound up in jail due to the scheme, Ja Rule doesn't seem to have learned any lessons. In fact, he still stands by it.