Ja Rule Still Says Fyre Fest Was An “Amazing Idea”

This comes on the heels of his new app, Iconn, that is "a celebrity entertainment booking and concierge service" just like the original Fyre app that started this whole mess. What's that saying — if it ain't broke, don't fix it? Fyre Fest is literally the opposite of that. It's broke, leave it alone. But if Ja Rule does do it again, I'd like to request even more cameras in anticipation of the documentaries this next disaster will spawn.