Ja Rule Still Says Fyre Fest Was An “Amazing Idea”

If Fyre Fest could still be considered a "good idea," then I've never had a bad idea in my life. In the past year, not one but two documentaries have come out to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what went wrong during the disaster that was 2017's Fyre Festival, and it included big egos, poor planning, and some questionable demands regarding water bottles. While co-founder Billy McFarland wound up in jail due to the scheme, Ja Rule doesn't seem to have learned any lessons. In fact, he still stands by it.
"The Fyre Festival was an amazing idea," he told The Breakfast Club on Wednesday. "Let's not act like every-fucking-body wasn't coming to the Fyre Festival. It was fucking done wrong. It was organised bad. The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end. The execution was extremely bad, man." Images of barren cheese sandwiches and half-constructed disaster tents spring to mind.
I guess his attitude shouldn't be surprising, since earlier this year he said he has plans for another, similar festival.
“In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity,” he told TMZ, saying Fyre Fest was “the most iconic festival that never was. So, I have plans to create the iconic music fest — but you didn’t hear it from me.”
This comes on the heels of his new app, Iconn, that is "a celebrity entertainment booking and concierge service" just like the original Fyre app that started this whole mess. What's that saying — if it ain't broke, don't fix it? Fyre Fest is literally the opposite of that. It's broke, leave it alone. But if Ja Rule does do it again, I'd like to request even more cameras in anticipation of the documentaries this next disaster will spawn.
