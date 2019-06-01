Katy Perry's New Song May Officially Mark The End Of That Taylor Swift Feud

The latest indication that the past drama between the two is really over, ironically, comes with the release of Perry's newest single, "Never Really Over." The track talks about how past relationships, however horrible, can help shape who we are as people.
"All of our relationships — from first love, through failed love, to great love — all become a part of you, so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light," Perry said in a press release.
It seems that her statement doesn't just apply to romantic love. Shortly after Perry released her new single, fans noticed that Swift added it to her Playlist by ME! collection on Apple Music — and that there are some interesting parallels between Swift's playlist description and Perry's press release. "Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we'll tell someday," the playlist's description reads. "These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment."
Taylor Swift has added Katy Perry’s new single #NeverReallyOver on her Apple Music playlist! 🌼 #NeverReallyOverOutNow pic.twitter.com/ZO7nRIGU9C— Katy Perry Press (@katyperrypress) May 31, 2019
Both women noted that their past is part of their current stories. What better way to forgive someone than to admit they've helped mold you into the empowered, confident, successful person you are today?
But it gets juicier. Not only did Swift include the song amongst some of her other current favorites, such as "Light Years" from The National and "100 Bad Days" from AJR, but she also placed the track as #13 on the list. As any Swiftie knows, that's her lucky number.
The clues that the two singers were ready to reconcile have been out in the open for a while. Last year, Perry sent Swift an olive branch along with a heartfelt note asking if the two could bury the hatchet. Since then, BuzzFeed notes that Perry has "liked" at least one of Swift's photos on Twitter, perhaps in an attempt to keep the peace. Neither star has spoken much about the feud since 2017 when Perry said on "Carpool Karaoke" that Swift's "Bad Blood" was all about her and Swift released her album Reputation, which alluded to many of the singer's feuds.
Some fans have read into recent interactions and think Swift and Perry may work on a collaboration in the near future.
It may be too soon for Swift and Perry to hop into the studio together, but at least we're seeing some positivity and friendship from two pop icons in these otherwise tumultuous times.
Watch the official video for Perry's new song, "Never Really Over," below: