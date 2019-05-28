"When I came on, Kaitlyn Dever was already attached as Amy, and Olivia was attached to direct and she sent me her pitch deck. It was a big photo of Kaitlyn and then a big photo of Beanie. And I was like, 'Oh, Beanie's attached, too?’ and Olivia was like, 'Not yet, but she will be.' They were the faces and the voices that I was writing to the whole time. It's like a wonderful miracle that they were in it. Not only because that had been the dream, but because they're just the most talented, brilliant, funny actors I could ever imagine working with. Both of their voices are so specific and the timing is so specific. Olivia infused it with so much of their real personality. She called me one day and she was like, ‘Well, Kaitlyn plays the autoharp, so we gotta put an autoharp in her somewhere.’"