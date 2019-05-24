Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West just welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West, and before he could stand up on the Sunday Service stage with his sister North or hang with his brother, Saint, he's already breaking into the family beauty biz.
Kardashian West filed for trademark protection of Psalm West under her company Kimsaprincess Inc. (Yes, you read that right.) Records show 16 trademarks filed for "Psalm West." The name can be used for a ton of goods, including hair accessories, barrettes, hair ties, hair pins, hair scrunchies, hair chopsticks, hair twisters, and hair wraps; hair extensions; ornamental novelty pins. Can you imagine Psalm West getting on the blinged-out barrette train?
Advertisement
Also filed under the newest member of the West family is a variety of skin and body care, like lotions, cleansers, serums, facial oils, bubble bath, and fragrance. Hair-care preparations, nail polish, and nail polish removers are also logged. And, like Aunt Kylie, Psalm also has the use of his name trademarked for baby gear, including carriers and diaper bags.
It's clear that Kim is taking after her momager mother by planning for her son's financial future. In fact, the other three West children (Chicago West, North West, and Saint West) also have trademarks registered under Kimsaprincess Inc. for skin care, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, clothing, jewellery, and entertainment services.
While Kardashian-West has yet to launch an actual business venture using her children's names, these registered trademarks protect her kids from other people trying to use their names for profit. More importantly, it makes it possible for the West kids to start various businesses in the future. That means we could all be rocking Psalm West-branded scrunchies and nail polish in the near (or far) future.
Advertisement