We Tried All Of Kylie Jenner's Skin-Care Products — Here's What We Thought

Kylie Skin Eye Cream

"This eye cream is clearly made for makeup wearers: The yellow colour mimics the banana powders many bloggers use to combat under-eye darkness. When I first opened up the tube, I recognised the curved applicator tip as the same style of many luxury eye creams, but plastic. This is an important note because those cooling silver tips are meant to help with puffiness; this plastic one does nothing.""I dabbed the product under my eyes and felt an immediate cooling. I even saw a bit of colour-correcting , too. To get the full effect, I proceeded to put on concealer and powder. There was no creasing or pilling of my makeup, so the product did a good job of prepping my skin as an under-eye primer. Honestly, I feel about this eye cream how I feel about all things Kardashian — I could take it or leave it." — Jessica Cruel, deputy beauty director