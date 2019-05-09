As a co-host of this year’s Met Gala, Harry Styles was expected to make a big impression alongside style icons Lady Gaga (who had four wardrobe changes) and Serena Williams. When he arrived on the pink carpet, Styles went beyond expectations, wearing a ruffled Gucci blouse, heeled boots, and a gothic manicure. Even with all those subtle nods to this year's theme, "Camp: Notes On Fashion," the fan-favorite piece to Styles' ensemble was a single earring.
According to Eva Chen, who is head of fashion partnerships at Instagram, Styles pierced his own ear just ahead of the night's event. In case anyone has said that Styles' Met Gala look wasn't camp enough, we're here to ask: What's more dramatic than piercing one ear before a party? Not much.
Chen revealed Styles' secret on Instagram Live when a follower asked what her most memorable celebrity encounter was of the night. She said it was Styles telling her about his piercing. "Harry Styles told me and my coworker Charles that he pierced his ear, like, literally the day before the Met Gala," Chen replied. "He said he pierced it himself. I don’t know if I believe him. But he said he pierced it himself using, like, a needle. I don’t know if that’s true, but it was pretty memorable."
Although Styles has yet to address his new piercing, we're betting the story he reportedly told Chen is true. Harry Lambert, Styles' longtime stylist, told Vogue UK on Tuesday that the earring was the cherry on top of Styles' look, but was definitely a last-minute addition. “About four days ago, the day before I left to travel to New York, I was on Gucci’s website and saw these pearl earrings,” Lambert explained. “Harry and I have discussed previously piercing his ears, and this was the perfect time. I texted him and he replied saying, ‘Let’s do it.’” Lambert probably didn't intend for Styles to go ahead and do it himself. Let's just hope that needle was sterilised because, let's be real, there's nothing chic about an infected piercing.
