We've seen what happens when fashion houses do not what to have frank discussions around race and culture. It's how missteps like Gucci's balaclava resembling blackface happen. It's how H&M did not have the proper context to why putting a monkey on a Black child model was offensive. But in both cases, the brands took steps to diversify their staff. Gucci created an external counsel with Dapper Dan leading the charge to "unify and strengthen our communities across North America, with a focus on programs that will impact youth and the African-American community." H&M hired Head of Inclusion & Diversity for North America, Ezinne Kwubiri to foster a more inclusive culture within the company. "The advantage of having a diverse workplace is that you are bringing people in that are coming from different backgrounds, with different thought processes, and experiences," he said at the time. "And if you create a diverse space, people need to feel comfortable enough to be vocal and this is where the big part, inclusion and belonging come in." Companies need to have different genders, races, sizes, and ethnicities represented on every level who are empowered to enact change — not just in junior positions and not just in token senior roles as the face of the company.