Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment

It was a balmy day in Windsor when Meghan Markle turned to her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin and told him what she wanted for her wedding day . "I just want to feel like myself," she said. Having worked with Meghan for over a decade, Martin knew exactly what that meant. He went for something fresh and natural — a soft, brown smoky eye, a sheer layer of foundation, and a pink-nude lip — and the combination has become a signature for the Duchess of Sussex