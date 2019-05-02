Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
It was a balmy day in Windsor when Meghan Markle turned to her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin and told him what she wanted for her wedding day. "I just want to feel like myself," she said. Having worked with Meghan for over a decade, Martin knew exactly what that meant. He went for something fresh and natural — a soft, brown smoky eye, a sheer layer of foundation, and a pink-nude lip — and the combination has become a signature for the Duchess of Sussex.
Advertisement
I got the chance to sit in Martin's makeup chair and learn firsthand how to recreate Markle's effortless and classic makeup. Press play above to watch it unfold.
Skin Inc My Daily Dose Custom-Blended Serum Set, £64.99, available at Beautylish; Skin Inc Pure Recovery Dew, £34.53, available at Skin Inc; Dior Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner, £27.50, available at Dior; Surrat Beauty Relevee Lash Curler, £32, available at Space NK; Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara, £25.20, available at John Lewis; Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation, £37, available at Feel Unique; Innisfree Matte Blur Pressed Setting Powder, £12.88, available at Yes Style; Honest Beauty Magic Balm, £22.56, available at Ebay; Dior Backstage Contour Palette, £36, available at Dior; Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick, £30, available at Dior.
Travel and accommodations were provided to the author by Skin Inc for the purpose of filming this video.
Advertisement