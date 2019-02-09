Meghan Markle Does All Her Own Makeup — & We're Impressed

Meghan Markle has only been rubbing elbows with royals since she and Prince Harry started dating in 2016, but with all the fashion and beauty looks she's served over the past few years, the former actress has managed to nail down her signature style as if she'd been born into it. From the moment she walked down the aisle in soft, natural bridal makeup, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex would go on to not just give us all kinds of inspiration, but also to break her own beauty rules in the process.
Of course, the Duchess is a royal, and it's easy to be a beauty icon with a glam squad at your beck and call — right? If recent reports are to believed, it's Markle, not a dedicated makeup artist, who crafts all of her looks, from putting on her eyeshadow to painting her nails. (Alexa, play "Independent Women" by Destiny's Child.) “Except for her wedding, she does all her own makeup," a close confidante of Markle's told People. "She’s very self-service.”
Now that we know her looks are truly her own personal signature, we have one question: Can she please teach us her contour-draping ways? While we wait for the Duchess to break more beauty protocol and start a YouTube channel (wishful thinking), we've rounded up her best makeup looks — which are all the more inspiring now that we know you don't a pro on hand to achieve them.