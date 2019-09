Meghan Markle Does All Her Own Makeup — & We're Impressed

Meghan Markle has only been rubbing elbows with royals since she and Prince Harry started dating in 2016, but with all the fashion and beauty looks she's served over the past few years, the former actress has managed to nail down her signature style as if she'd been born into it. From the moment she walked down the aisle in soft, natural bridal makeup , the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex would go on to not just give us all kinds of inspiration, but also to break her own beauty rules in the process.