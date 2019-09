Your May Horoscope, Revealed

The air is electric when communication planet Mercury sextiles energetic Mars on May 1st. Remember to cooperate with your counterparts as we pour our energy into making our goals a reality. On the same day, messenger Mercury squares a retrograde Saturn, creating some confusion around responsibility. Avoid getting distracted by making a foolproof checklist and set goal dates for everyone involved. The ringed planet is hands-off when he moves backward , so pick up the slack by holding yourself accountable. Mercury squares a retrograde Pluto on May 2nd, creating a sense of secrecy in the air. Hold off on jumping to conclusions or getting to the bottom of things. Accept that there will always be elements that you’re unaware of and that you can work around intangible components. If you can allow yourself to look past these little speed bumps, you’ll be able to enjoy the Mercury trine with Jupiter retrograde on the 2nd. Keep a positive mindset: when you express gratitude, it can bring even more cosmic blessings to you.