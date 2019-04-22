You Won't Believe How Much Maisie Williams Has Changed

Part of devoting nearly eight years of Sunday nights to an epic show like Game of Thrones means watching not just your favourite characters, but the young actors behind them grow up right before your eyes. Over the past 69 episodes, Maisie Williams — as Arya Stark — has gone from a precocious aspiring knight to a girl with no name who's put her dancing lessons with Syrio Forel to good use on more than one occasion. (If you need even more of a reminder of how much Arya has grown over the past seven seasons, look no further than last night's sex scene.)
But Arya's evolution isn't limited to her on-screen transformation: Williams herself has also gone from a baby-faced 12-year-old just getting her start in the acting world to a 22-year-old woman who's come to terms with leaving her beloved character behind (even if we're not ready to let go).
As Arya marches on in the life-or-death battle against the White Walkers, we're taking a walk down memory lane with Williams' remarkable red-carpet transformation over the last decade. When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die — but when it comes to Williams' red-carpet looks, it's win after win after win.