J.Lo Will Be Honoured At The CFDA Awards

The multi-hyphenate will claim her trophy at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3 in New York City. “Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.” Further, as CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg puts it, “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”