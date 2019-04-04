The Red Carpet Looks That Slayed At Game Of Thrones Premiere Last Night

While we have to wait until 14th April to find out what happens to Westeros now that The Wall's been destroyed, the Game Of Thrones cast got to watch the first episode of Season 8 last night in New York City. But before (potentially) learning the fate of the North, the cast had one last thing to do: walk the red carpet. And they did so in grand style. In fact, we couldn't help but get more excited about who wore what rather than who killed who in the Dragonpit (sorry).
It's been over a year since we last saw this cast walk a red carpet, so our expectations were pretty high. But much like with their on-screen personas, they brought the sartorial drama. With tulle, prints, and a ton of embellishment, every GoT red carpet look was more memorable than the last. Emilia Clarke stole the show in a frothy blue confection, Gwendoline Christie wore a sweeping gown with an optical illusion print and Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams both went the embellished route with eye-catching black dresses.
If this is the last red carpet that the cast walks together, it was a perfect ending to 8 seasons of stellar red carpet fashion. In the past, we've seen Gwendoline Christie stun in a black Giles Deacon gown, Sophie Turner look red hot in Louis Vuitton, and Emilia Clarke go full Mother Of Dragons in Donna Karen Atelier. They all continued their winning fashion streak last night, dazzling in Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Iris van Herpen and more.
Ahead, check out the best looks from the Game Of Thrones Season 8 premiere red carpet.