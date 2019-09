Fans can thank 10 Things writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah Lutz, who would go on to pen other gems like Legally Blonde She’s The Man , and Ella Enchanted, for all of that. The two women turned Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew into a timeless high school rom-com filled with two very different sisters, ill-advised betting, and Letters To Cleo. Maybe best of all, it introduced the world to Heath Ledger as the “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singing heartthrob Patrick Verona, who gets a few memorable lines of his own.