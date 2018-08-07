Reese Witherspoon Teases The First Details Of Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon is a busy woman! She's in the middle of shooting season 2 of Big Little Lies, she's attached to star opposite Jennifer Aniston in the as-of-yet unnamed Apple TV series (remember when they played sisters on Friends?), and there's also that live-action Tinkerbell movie we haven't heard much about. Oh, and let's not forget her chat show, Shine On With Reese. But of course, all of those projects pale in comparison to the delectable journey of law and fashion that will be Legally Blonde 3. Witherspoon officially confirmed the rumoirs of the sequel back in June with the most perfect Instagram video.
Now we're getting our first real update about the film. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon dropped some major hints about the upcoming film. “Oh, it’s gonna be so fun!” Witherspoon said, adding, “I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good.’”
Did we read that correctly? There are returning characters? Excuse us while we scream from joy and cross fingers that Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson are reprising their roles of Paulette and Emmett, respectively.
Not that anyone is asking us, but Witherspoon's mini-me, her daughter Ava Phillippe, would be the perfect person to play Elle Woods in flashbacks. Need proof?
Exhibit A:
Exhibit B:
Exhibit C:
Case closed.
