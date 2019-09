The first time we meet Sadie, we know as little about her as the female client she’s on her way to help. Standing over a dinky sink, she’s applying prosthetic crows feet using $6 latex. We soon learn that it’s part of her MO. She moves from one seedy motel to the next, answering the calls of women trying to get out of abusive relationships . Soon after that initial introduction, disguised as an insurance lawyer, she confronts a violent husband, leaving him bloody and battered on the floor. As she stands over him, he signs over the house, quits his job, transfers most of his money into his wife’s bank account, and leaves. As he exits, Sadie warns him: "If you bother them I will kill you. I want to kill you."