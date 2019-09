The NYC Socialite Scammer's Defence Is Going To Be Great Netflix Fodder

Anna Delvey (real name: Sorokin) has begun her defence in court, and oh my God. The self-proclaimed German heiress, who was indicted for allegedly scamming people , businesses, and executives out of over £200,000 in a 10-month period, could face 15 years in jail if found guilty of her grand larceny charges. The pressure is on, so how, pray tell, are Delvey and her lawyer Todd Spodek planning to convince a jury of her innocence?