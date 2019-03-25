Brie Larson conquered the box office this month as a history-making, intergalactic superhero. Now, the Captain Marvel star is ready to take over your Netflix binge-watch.
Unicorn Store, which begins streaming next month, stars Larson and fellow Captain Marvel alum Samuel L. Jackson, marking the duo’s first on-screen reunion since the Marvel Studios blockbuster — although this seems like less of a “Top Gun buddy comedy” and more of a “Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory” kind of situation. The film is also Larson’s directorial debut and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, though it was left in limbo without distribution until Netflix picked it up in January.
Unicorn Store centres on Kit (Larson), a young woman kicked out of art school who picks up a humdrum temp gig at a public relations firm — but as a bubbly personality with a propensity for pastel colours and glitter, Kit has a hard time fitting in at her buttoned-up new job. That’s when she receives an invitation to The Store, a mysterious underground venue run by a kooky, bespectacled Jackson in a vibrant pink suit.
“We sell what you need,” Jackson’s salesman tells Kit. He promises her a unicorn — on the condition that she proves herself worthy. The trailer alone taps into simultaneous feelings of millennial angst and childlike wonder, as Kit is not about to let the opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream pass her by.
Unicorn Store arrives on Netflix on 5th April
