Luke Perry's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Dad

On Monday, Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 icon Luke Perry died following a stroke. In the wake of his death, celebrities and his former co-stars spoke out about how much the star meant to them. Now, Perry’s daughter Sophie Perry has penned an emotional message about her late father.
Sophie, 18, is the daughter of Perry and Perry’s ex-wife Rachel Sharp. People reported that Sophie rushed back from Africa, where she was visiting, after she learned of her father’s stroke.
On Instagram, Sophie wrote Tuesday:
“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” the 18-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and her Perry. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”
Advertisement
She added:
“It’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”
View this post on Instagram
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
Perry was also father to son Jack Perry, who is a professional wrestler.
In a statement, The CW and Warner Bros. expressed their condolences to the deceased Riverdale star's family.
"A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness," reads the statement. "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."
Advertisement