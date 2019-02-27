Moretz and Huppert are convincing in their respective roles. The former oozes wide-eyed nice girl cotton-candy clouds of earnestness, so much so that it comes as a shock when we learn she’s supposed to be from Boston, and not some idyllic farm in Minnesota. What person who grew up in a bustling city would actually go out of their way to return a stranger’s belongings, instead of just handing it to the authorities? (Or, maybe I just watched too much Seinfeld as a child...) Still, that’s the vibe Jordan is clearly going for, and Moretz nails it. Her emotions are constantly brimming in her eyes, on the verge of spilling out in vulnerable tears at any single act of kindness. And yet, when Greta shows her true nature, it unleashes an inner strength that somehow meshes with what we’ve seen so far.