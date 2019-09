French Icon & Star Of Elle Isabelle Huppert Talks To R29

In looking at Elle, my perception is that Michèle is at the opposite end of the spectrum – emotionally, sexually – from your role in The Piano Teacher.

I don’t compare something that I do with something that I did. As an actress and as a person, The Piano Teacher is far behind me. But in a way, there is a similar quest for an idea. In both cases, there’s a strong relationship to parenthood. Although, we all have a certain perception of someone who appears to be free and economically independent and strong and everything, and of course, when you dig inside, you find – like everybody in the world – they have a mother, they have a father, they have children, they have ties, and that determines who they are. That’s also what the movie says about a human being; no matter what you look like, socially, you are also a different person on the inside, I think. A person is always an enigma, because you don’t see what is underneath, by definition. But that’s why you can never really understand someone, because you can never understand what’s inside.