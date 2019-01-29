Valentino’s Creative Director: “This Is The Inclusivity Of Haute Couture”

View this post on Instagram
Naomi & I. 19,03. 23.01.19 Couture is a dream. Although it celebrates uniqueness, which is a synonym for diversity, it has always meant to be for white people. From the Forties, the pioneering magazines Ebony and Jet, have been making a great effort to give black beauty the deserved dignity. Franca published the Black Issue, ten years ago, demonstrating to be a courageous woman and a real visionary. To have a Roman brand represented by Black Beauty goes against all the xenophobia in Italy and, hopefully, all over the world. With this Valentino Haute Couture collection, my hope is to deliver the message, as strong as I can. Change the aesthetic and you change the perception of people more than any slogan. Everyone is allowed to dream, this is the inclusivity of Haute Couture. This is the Haute Couture Naomi and I believe in. @naomi
