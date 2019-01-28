Beyond their general cuteness, Blunt, a double nominee for her work in A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns, even took home a award after her peers recognised her work in the deeply personal horror movie. Her acceptance speech had Krasinski in literal tears as she gushed over her husband and collaborator. "I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski," she said, as the camera panned to him as he started to delicately leak. "Because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly."