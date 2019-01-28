Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had the best night at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. From the moment they stepped out on the red carpet looking like Old Hollywood Barbie and Ken, the two actors became our top pick for the coveted title, Cutest Couple of 2019.
Beyond their general cuteness, Blunt, a double nominee for her work in A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns, even took home a award after her peers recognised her work in the deeply personal horror movie. Her acceptance speech had Krasinski in literal tears as she gushed over her husband and collaborator. "I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski," she said, as the camera panned to him as he started to delicately leak. "Because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly."
She went on to joke that he would have been in "major trouble" if he had cast anyone else in her part, and also gave their two children a special shout out. "Thank to major poems in our lives Hazel and Violet," she said, nearly crying herself.
We can pinch you if you want, Emily Blunt, but you're not dreaming! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Go0U4nRnx1— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019
Krasinski's tear-stained cheeks were officially the first meme-able moment of the evening, and we may never get over it.
The best part of Emily Blunt winning the #SAGaward was John's reaction. I want a love as wholesome as theirs. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/3uIrNTyoNf— Leni Weisberg (@Leni_Weisberg) January 28, 2019
John Krasinski freaking out and getting teary-eyed over Emily Blunt's #SAGAwards win is my favorite thing pic.twitter.com/K2UHneRB0l— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 28, 2019
