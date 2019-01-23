The 25 Best Jobs In The UK, According To Glassdoor (& What They Pay)

New year, new job? If you’re looking to take the next step in your career or change paths altogether, then January seems like the right time to do it, but what if you don't know where to start?
Well, this might help. Today, Glassdoor (one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites) has released its annual report of the 25 best jobs in the UK. To compile the report, they consider three key factors in determining the 'Job Score' of a position: median base salary, job satisfaction and the number of openings.
Managerial roles in audit, finance, marketing, product and sales were the five most sought-after positions. Although many of these roles are found in multiple industries, the tech industry was most represented. The report throws out some interesting findings for those on the hunt. For example, a job as a data scientist shows the most potential for growth, while project manager is the most in-demand position and solutions architect (more on what that means below) is most promising for those who want to earn big bucks.
Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell stated: "With such a healthy job market kicking off 2019, we’re seeing many of these best jobs open for people to apply to and get hired at employers across all industries and in all areas of the country."
Click through to see which jobs made the top 25 in the UK...