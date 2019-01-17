Robert Pattinson's Space Sex Thriller Looks As Wild As You'd Expect

But what’s it actually about? Pattinson plays Monte, a man trying to raise his infant daughter on an abandoned spaceship that’s hurtling towards a black hole, and eventual obliteration. As it turns out, he’s the last survivor of a group death-row inmates, led by the sinister-looking Dr. Dibs (Binoche) who volunteered for a dangerous space mission in order to avoid prison. As the movie toggles back and forth between the past and the present, the mystery of what happened to the rest of the people onboard the ship slowly unravels, as father and daughter try to survive the ultimate challenge.