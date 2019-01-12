The Rock Slams “Fabricated” Interview Where He Called Millennials Snowflakes

View this post on Instagram

Settin’ the record straight. The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are. #millies #plurals #boomers #TequilaGeneration ???