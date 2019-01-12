The Rock Slams “Fabricated” Interview Where He Called Millennials Snowflakes

Millennials, relax. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does not actually think your generation is full of “snowflakes.”
On Friday, British tabloid The Daily Star published what they said was an “exclusive” interview with Johnson in which he called millennials “generation snowflake” and said the generation is “looking for a reason to be offended.”
Some people were, in fact, offended by the quotes, but the story was debunked quickly. On Friday night, the wrestler turned movie star posted an Instagram video stating he never actually said the things The Daily Star quoted him as saying. In fact, according to Johnson, the interview never happened.
Advertisement
"The interview never took place, never happened, never said any of those words. Completely untrue. One hundred percent fabricated," he said. “You know it’s not a real DJ [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m insulting a group, a generation, or anyone, because that’s not me.”
The article has since been deleted from The Daily Star’s website. Refinery29 has contacted Reach PLC, The Daily Star’s publisher, for comment.
In his video, Johnson addressed millennials specifically, saying he didn’t even know where the “snowflake” label came from.
“"I always encourage empathy. I always encourage growth,” Johnson said in conclusion. “Most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.”
View this post on Instagram
Settin’ the record straight. The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are. #millies #plurals #boomers #TequilaGeneration ???
Advertisement