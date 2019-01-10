“My name is Claudine, I live in Montigny; I was born there in 1884; I shall probably not die there.” So begins Claudine at School, Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette’s debut novel. It would be years before anyone knew Colette was responsible for this famous opening line. At the time, Colette’s husband, a notorious libertine 15 years her senior, took credit for her writing. But the Claudine books were entirely Colette's. The novels were drawn from Colette’s memories growing up in a small village in Burgundy. In these lines, Claudine, perhaps like Colette herself, indicates a confidence that her life would carry her away from the town she was born, far from her known world, towards a fate decidedly more interesting.