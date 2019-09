Colette’s third husband, the jeweler Maurice Goudeket, did not think his wife was utter hell, however. They met when Goudeket was 35 and Colette 52, and remained together for the rest of Colette’s life. The couple survived the horrors of WWII together. In 1941, Goudeket, who was Jewish, was taken by the Gestapo. Colette campaigned to have him released from a detention camp, and was successful in doing so. Goudeket hid for the duration of the war in an attic chamber . After Colette’s death in 1954, Goudeket published an a ccount of their days together called Close to Colette. They were, by all accounts, very happy. "I set myself gently by the side of this woman whom life has so wounded," writes Goudeket in Close to Colette, "and I did so with the firm determination of proving to her that fidelity was not an empty word. Year by year she grew more persuaded of this, and her last books bear witness to a serenity that she would not otherwise have acquired."