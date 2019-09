It's still too soon to tell whether or not this is a good thing for Versace, aesthetically speaking, but prospects certainly look bright for Capri Holdings Limited. After its purchasing of Jimmy Choo, the shoe line accounted for a 26.3% rise in revenue , accounting for 17.2% of the company's profits. And, considering its fall 2019 collection has been in production since before the sale was finalised, we'll have to wait until the latter half of the year to see any results; no doubt it'll remain fur-free . Seeing as Versace is one of about three of the most important names in luxury fashion, our eyes are staying peeled.