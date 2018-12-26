Following Announcement Of Sexual Assault Charges, Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Video

Kevin Spacey will be arraigned in a felony case for his alleged sexual assault on a teenage boy, the Boston Globe reports. Spacey is accused by Boston news anchor Heather Unruh of assaulting her son in a Nantucket bar in 2016. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said in a statement on Monday, December 24, that Spacey will face a charge of indecent assault and battery on January 7, following his December 20 hearing.
Spacey, who is under investigation for multiple accusations, checked into a treatment centre in November of 2017 after allegations against him were made public. In a statement following the first allegation by actor Anthony Rapp, Spacey apologised for his behaviour but denied any memory of the incident.
Following the news that Spacey would be arraigned, the actor posted a video that can only be characterised as bizarre on YouTube, which he shared via his Twitter account. Titled "Let Me Be Frank," the video shows Spacey in a kitchen delivering a monologue to camera as his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood. (Spacey was dismissed from the Netflix show after multiple allegations against him, including from the crew of the show, were made public).
Spacey appears to address his character's fate on the show and uses double entendres that could apply to the story arc of his character and to his real-life legal problems.
"I know what you want. You want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all," Spacey says in the video after telling the viewers that they "trusted him" even though they "knew they shouldn't."
"Oh, of course they're going to say I'm being disrespectful, not playing by the rules. Like I ever played by anyone's rules before. I never did. And you loved it," Spacey says later.
