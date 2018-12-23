Louis CK & Chris Rock Are Facing Backlash For This Resurfaced Viral Video

It’s quite clear that even if Chris Rock wasn’t born, Gervais and Louis CK were going to be using the n-word. Black people never have and never will give white folks ✌?permission✌?to call us that. That’s the jig. We get blamed for their use of it like they ever need our approval. https://t.co/0ToaL3LbdQ— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 23, 2018
Jerry Seinfeld achieved the absolute bare minimum of human decency by saying "I don't know if you should say the racist thing that you just said" and for that I will replace this 360 windmill with a simple fake-spin fadeaway jumper. That is the mercy I have granted him.— Zig Zaddy Kane (@yayforzig) December 23, 2018
Louis CK is trash always has been always will be. ??? Ricky Gervais is a transphobic piece of shit and also trash.— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) December 23, 2018
Can we remind society that are are men and women out there who are not trash that we could make famous instead? https://t.co/XKvMOIm8ev