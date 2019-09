The Tiny Home Problem That Literally No One Saw Coming

According to several local news outlets , a tiny home that went missing in St. Louis, Missouri in the US over the weekend was recovered today about 30 miles away from where it originated. Many tiny homes, as you may know, are on wheels, which makes them easy to move from place to place. In an ideal world, of course, this would only happen with owner consent. And while you can obviously lock them, as tiny home owner Meghan Panu reportedly did in this situation, there's no guarantee someone can't break or pick said lock.