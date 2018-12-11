Nicki Minaj has sparked controversy after going Instagram official with new rumored boyfriend Kenneth Petty.
On Monday, Minaj posted Instagram photos of her cozying up to Petty. One post includes a picture of the couple in bed, along with the caption “Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about.”
Shortly after Minaj went public with her relationship, TMZ reported, citing court records, that Petty is a convicted sex offender.
According to the site, Petty allegedly served four years in prison for first degree attempted rape; Petty was 16 at the time, as was the alleged survivor, TMZ reports.
E! News also reports that Petty allegedly pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 2006, and was released from prison in 2013.
In response to a fan who cited reports about Petty’s alleged conviction for sexual assault, Minaj wrote in her Instagram comments:
“He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."
Minaj has since favourited and retweeted several tweets from fans praising her for standing up for herself and her new relationship.
Refinery29 has reached out to Minaj for comment.
