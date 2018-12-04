I’ve Cried At Work & Other Things I Wish Women Would Talk About

Business Insider recently ran a profile of a young Silicon Valley banking executive’s daily routine that looked something like this: tennis and phone calls before work, an hour-and-a-half lunch break, a home-cooked dinner, yoga, and a leisurely stroll with her boyfriend after work. It was so unrealistic that social media called BS — and some people even went so far as to question whether it was a parody.
I’m not here to criticise the article or anyone who is able to pull off this type of routine. I simply want to share a snapshot of my life as an advertising executive who’s trying to juggle it all — and more importantly, openly admit that at any given time I feel like I’m failing at one or more parts of my life.
I think of daily life like my handbag. On the outside, it looks put-together, but upon closer inspection, it’s a tornado of toys (my children’s), makeup, keys, receipts, and my wallet (if I’ve remembered it that day). Despite the mess, I know how to wade through and find what I need.
I mostly feel like I’m holding things together by a thread — my job, my family life, and my friendships — but I don’t think I’m the only one. In fact, according to recent research conducted by Kantar Health, Lightspeed, and Berlin Cameron, 70% of women believe that we’re alone in this and that our mental health is our own responsibility. That’s why I’ve outlined some of what keeps me up at night in the hopes that those not playing tennis and taking a long lunch every day don’t feel so alone.
Jennifer DaSilva, President at Berlin Cameron, is a seasoned integrated marketer with 20 years of experience working on Fortune 500 brands. She has recently championed a new division of Berlin Cameron, Girl Brands Do It Better, empowering female founders through creativity and connection, and has spoken at many industry events on female leadership and entrepreneurship. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.