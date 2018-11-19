What I love about horror is that you can take your fears and emotions and translate them into physical representations. Lola’s [double] came about due to this anxiety over a [disconnect] I felt, over who I was online and who I was in the real world, and where that stopped and started. I had my [camming] content pirated and put all over the internet, without any attribution to me. I would find videos of myself online, without any links back to me, and I would be called, like, 'frizzy-haired pale girl' or something [instead of my name]. It was a really weird, alienating experience where it was this disembodied form of myself that I had no agency over. That inspired the script.