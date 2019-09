This Viral Twitter Thread Will Take You Right Back To The Late-'90s

First Anne-Marie had a hit with "2002"; then Charli XCX and Troye Sivan scored one with "1999". Maybe it's a toxic conflation of Brexit confusion, property ladder angst and whatever a certain controversial world leader has been up to on any given week, but pining for simpler times seems to be in fashion. Now a viral Twitter thread has captured this nostalgic mood perfectly by asking users: "What did you have in 1998 that you no longer have in 2018?"