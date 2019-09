A Victoria's Secret Exec Just Resigned Amid Controversy

Razek largely overshadowed the show's taping (and the news of Adriana Lima's final walk ) by admitting the brand was not looking to be especially diverse or inclusive. "We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000]," Razek told Vogue last week . "No one had any interest in it, still don’t." Further, he said, "I don’t think we can be all things to all customers. It is a specialty business; it isn’t a department store." Elsewhere in the controversial interview, Razek claimed the brand doesn't have any interest in casting transgender models in the show, either. "Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is."